Rubio's injury-time goal lifts Sporting to draw with Rapids
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Diego Rubio scored a stoppage-time goal after entering the game in the 88th minute to give Sporting Kansas City a 2-2 tie with the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.
Gerso Fernandes fed Khiry Shelton, who back-heeled it to Rubio for the side-netter in the first minute of stoppage time.
Dominique Badji's volley of a cross by Edgar Castillo opened the scoring for Colorado (0-1-1) and Joe Mason made it 2-0 in the eighth minute. Mason slipped behind the
Felipe Gutierrez scored his fourth goal in as many games this season to pull Sporting (2-1-1) within 2-1 in the 57th. Yohan Croizet's header bounced off the post and Gutierrez poked home the rebound from near the penalty spot.
Tim Howard had seven saves for Colorado.
