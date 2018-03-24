Saarela, Poturalski score twice, lead Checkers past Rocket 5-3

LAVAL, Que. — Aleksi Saarela had two goals and an assist and Andrew Poturalski also scored twice as the Charlotte Checkers beat the Laval Rocket 5-3 in American Hockey League action Saturday.

Greg McKegg added a goal and an assist for the Checkers (39-36-0), who are holding on to a playoff spot in fourth place in the Atlantic Division. Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves.

Jeremy Gregoire, Kerby Rychel and Adam Cracknell scored for Laval (24-34-9). Zachary Fucale stopped 32 shots.