Ben Simmons has triple-double, 76ers beat Timberwolves

PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons had a triple-double, Joel Embiid dazzled while getting the better of Karl-Anthony Towns, and the Philadelphia 76ers inched closer to their first playoff berth in six years with a 120-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

Simmons had 15 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists for the 10th triple-double of his rookie season. Embiid scored 19 points, and had a left-handed block of Towns, a 3-pointer and a windmill dunk in the Sixers' 20-4 run to start the third quarter.

Dario Saric added 18 points as the Sixers (42-30) won their sixth straight game, ensured a winning season and moved within one win or Detroit loss from their first post-season appearance since 2012.

Andrew Wiggins scored 16 points, and Towns had 15 points and 11 rebounds, but shot just 3 of 15 from the field. Minnesota had won two in a row.

ROCKETS 114, PELICANS 91

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden scored 27 points in three quarters and Houston routed New Orleans Pelicans for its eighth straight victory.

The NBA-leading Rockets improved to 59-14 to overtake the 1993-94 championship team for the most wins in franchise history.

Houston never trailed and already had a huge lead to start the fourth before scoring seven straight points early in the period to make it 92-63 with 10 minutes remaining. Clint Capela had four points and a steal to lead Houston in that stretch. Capela finished with 18 points, 16 rebounds, three steals and tied a career high with six blocks.

Anthony Davis, who also sat out the fourth quarter with the game out of reach, led New Orleans with 25 points and had eight rebounds and four blocks.

PISTONS 117, BULLS 95

DETROIT (AP) — Anthony Tolliver scored 25 points, and Detroit made 13 3-pointers in the first half to rout Chicago.

The Pistons have won three of four, with the only loss in that span in overtime at Houston, but Detroit still trails Milwaukee by 5 1/2 games for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Andre Drummond had 15 points and 20 rebounds for Detroit. It was his 16th game this season with at least 20 rebounds and the 50th of his career.

Denzel Valentine led the Bulls with 18 points. They have lost five straight.

HORNETS 102, MAVERICKS 98

DALLAS (AP) — Dwight Howard had 23 rebounds and 18 points to cap an eventful four days and Charlotte held off Dallas for it third straight victory.

Howard had a career-high 30 rebounds and scored 32 points against Brooklyn on Wednesday night, then served a one-game suspension for his 16th technical foul of the season as Charlotte beat Memphis 140-79 on Thursday night. Kemba Walker had 24 points for the Hornets.

Harrison Barnes had 18 points for Dallas.

LAKERS 100, GRIZZLIES 93

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 15 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and had 10 rebounds, and Los Angeles overcame a slow start to beat Memphis.

Julius Randle added 20 points and 11 rebounds to help the Lakers end a four-game losing streak. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 18 points, and Lonzo Ball had 12 points and 10 assists.

Andrew Harrison led the Grizzlies with 20 points and nine assists.

MAGIC 105, SUNS 99

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Gordon had 29 points and 11 rebounds in Orlando's victory over Phoenix.

Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and nine rebounds, and D.J. Augustin nearly had his first triple-double of the season with 15 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. The Magic had lost three in a row.