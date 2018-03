WHL Roundup: Stallard scores twice, Prince Albert downs Moose Jaw in Game 1

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Jordy Stallard scored twice and added an assists as the Prince Albert Raiders took Game 1 of their Western Hockey League first-round matchup against the Moose Jaw Warriors, 5-3 on Friday.

Cole Fonstad also had a pair of goals while Regan Nagy added the other for the Raiders, who lead the best-of-seven Eastern Conference set 1-0.

Vince Loschiavo, Tristyn DeRoose and Kale Clague scored for the top-seeded Warriors, who host Game 2 on Saturday.

Ian Scott turned away 35 shots for Prince Albert as Adam Evanoff kicked out 19 shots for Moose Jaw.

The Raiders went 1 for 3 on the power play while the Warriors scored once on seven chances with the man advantage.

---

BRONCOS 3 PATS 0

SWIFT CURRENT, Alta. — Stuart Skinner kicked out 34 shots as the Broncos shut out Regina to take the opener in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Beck Malenstyn, Tyler Steenbergen and Matteo Gennaro supplied the offence for Swift Current.

Ryan Kubic turned away 23 shots for Regina.

The Broncos will try for a 2-0 series lead on Saturday at home.

---

TIGERS 7 WHEAT KINGS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Mark Rassell and Kristians Rubins had a goal and two helpers apiece in the Tigers' series opener against Brandon.

Ryan Jevne, Gary Haden, Bryan Lockner, Ryan Chyzowski and Cole Clayton rounded out the Medicine Hat offence. Jordan Hollett made 32 saves for the win.

Luka Burzan and James Shearer had goals for the Wheat Kings. Logan Thompson gave up six goals on 18 shots in 31 minutes of work to take the loss.

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference matchup is Sunday in Medicine Hat.

---

HURRICANES 6 REBELS 0

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Logan Flodell made 30 saves and Jake Elmer had a goal and two assists as the Hurricanes blanked Red Deer in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup.

Taylor Ross, Tate Olson, Brad Morrison, Jordy Bellerive and Logan Barlage all produced a goal and an assist for Lethbridge.

Riley Lamb turned aside 20 shots for the Rebels.

The Hurricanes host Game 2 Saturday.

---

GIANTS 2 ROYALS 1

VICTORIA — Trent Miner stopped 40-of-41 shots as Vancouver slipped past the Royals in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Matt Barberis and Milos Roman scored for the Giants. Vancouver defenceman Darian Skeoch was given a major and game misconduct for checking to the head just 1:15 into the game.

Griffen Outhouse turned away 31 shots while Tanner Kaspick scored for the Royals.

Victoria hosts Game 2 of the Western Conference matchup on Saturday.

---

SILVERTIPS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Patrick Bajkov scored twice in the second period as the Silvertips beat Seattle in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round matchup.

Carter Hart made 25 saves while Garrett Pilon and Bryce Kindopp also scored for Everett.

Zack Andrusiak found the back of the net for the Thunderbirds, who got a 42-save outing from Liam Hughes.

The Silvertips host Game 2 on Saturday.

---