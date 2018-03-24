Wozniacki complains of verbal abuse by Miami Open crowd
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — Reigning Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki says she and her family were targets of verbal abuse and threats from the crowd during her opening match at the Miami Open, which she lost to Monica Puig.
In a statement Saturday posted on Twitter, Wozniacki said the tournament did nothing to prevent the abuse.
Tournament director James Blake responded that while the crowd was "loud and passionate," Miami Open staff, WTA Tour officials and courtside security were unaware during the match of any threats made.
Wozniacki lost 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 Friday night. She said she hopes the tournament takes her complaints about the crowd
___
More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax barista says she was fired over wage dispute: 'I've seen him turn on people before'
-
Former Playboy model shares elaborate details on alleged 10-month love affair with Trump
-
Black janitors allege racial discrimination, plan to file human rights complaint
-
The Latest: Trump tweets support for French shooting victims