Wright-Phillips, Muyl help Red Bulls beat Minnesota United

HARRISON, N.J. — Bradley Wright-Phillips had two goals and Alex Muyl added another to help the New York Red Bulls beat Minnesota United 3-0 on Saturday night.

Wright-Phillips is tied for 11th place on the MLS career list with 89 goals.

Luis Robles had four saves in his second shutout of the season for the Red Bulls (2-1-0), who are unbeaten in their last 10 regular-season home games.

Muyl, a 22-year-old homegrown player, opened the scoring in the 15th minute. He took a feed from Kyle Duncan on the right side, beat one defender and then cut back to evade another before blasting a left-footer just inside the far post from the corner of the box.

Sean Davis played a free kick to Tim Parker in the area and his header was volleyed by Wright-Phillips, over the head of Matt Lampson, into the net late in the first half and capped the scoring in the 78th minute. Muyl, from beyond midfield, bent a pass around a defender to a streaking Wright-Phillips, who flicked it, over the charging Lampson, into the side net.