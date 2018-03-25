Austin Shanks' five goals leads Rochester Knighthawks over Saskatchewan Rush

SASKATOON — Austin Shanks had five goals and Joe Resetaritis had two goals and seven points as the Rochester Knighthawks toppled the Saskatchewan Rush 13-10 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League play.

Eric Fannell had a hat trick while Cory Vitarelli, Scott Campbell and Kyle Jackson added singles for the Knighthawks (7-7).

Robert Church paced the Rush (11-3) with four goals and two helpers. Ben McIntosh scored twice as Chris Corbeil, Ryan Keenan, Mark Matthews and Jeff Shattler also scored.