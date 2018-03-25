Austin Shanks' five goals leads Rochester Knighthawks over Saskatchewan Rush
A
A
Share via Email
SASKATOON — Austin Shanks had five goals and Joe Resetaritis had two goals and seven points as the Rochester Knighthawks toppled the Saskatchewan Rush 13-10 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League play.
Eric Fannell had a hat trick while Cory Vitarelli, Scott Campbell and Kyle Jackson added singles for the Knighthawks (7-7).
Robert Church paced the Rush (11-3) with four goals and two helpers. Ben McIntosh scored twice as Chris Corbeil, Ryan Keenan, Mark Matthews and Jeff Shattler also scored.
Matt Vinc made 43 saves for the win as Evan Kirk stopped 40 shots in defeat.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Black janitors allege racial discrimination, plan to file human rights complaint
-
Halifax barista says she was fired over wage dispute: 'I've seen him turn on people before'
-
Former Playboy model shares elaborate details on alleged 10-month love affair with Trump
-
Heartbroken by gun violence: Rallies across US demand change