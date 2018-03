Cavaliers top Nets for 5th straight win

NEW YORK — LeBron James had 37 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets 121-114 on Sunday for their fifth straight victory.

James kept up his latest sensational stretch by going 14 for 19 from the floor. He reached 2,000 points in a season for the 10th time, joining Karl Malone and Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history to do that.

Kevin Love added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who came in averaging 122.5 points during the streak and just about reached that even with a slow start.

Former Cavs guard Joe Harris scored a career-high 30 points for the Nets, who lost their third straight.

BUCKS 106, SPURS 103

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from an ankle injury to score 25 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks held on in the final few minutes after building a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs.

Antetokounmpo added 10 rebounds to pick up his 37th double-double of the season.

The Spurs trailed by 15 points with 8 minutes left before rallying to get within three with 35 seconds left on Pau Gasol's putback. Eric Bledsoe missed a 3-pointer on the other end for the Bucks. San Antonio rushed down court to get one last shot off, but Milwaukee's Khris Middleton blocked Dejounte Murray's 3-point attempt from the right wing with 3.7 seconds left.

The loss snapped the Spurs' six-game winning streak. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 34 points.

CELTICS 104, KINGS 93

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 33 points and nearly matched the Celtics' franchise record for 3-pointers, Jaylen Brown made consecutive buckets to break open a close game in the fourth quarter, and Boston held on to beat the Sacramento Kings.

Making his sixth start in place of injured All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, Rozier shot 12 of 16, including 8 of 12 on 3s, in the rookie's most impressive game of the season. Rozier, who had been averaging 16.2 points in Irving's absence, also had five rebounds and three assists. The eight 3s were one shy of the Celtics' single-game record of nine shared by Isaiah Thomas and Antoine Walker.

Brown had 19 points in his return after missing two weeks with a concussion.

Buddy Hield scored 24 points for Sacramento.

PACERS 113, HEAT 107, OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo had 23 points and five assists to help the Indiana Pacers clinch a playoff berth.

Thaddeus Young had 22 points, nine rebounds and five steals, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Pacers, who secured their seventh appearance in the post-season in the last eight seasons.

Tyler Johnson made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, James Johnson had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Bam Adebayo added 14 points for the Heat, who split the four-game season series.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra missed the first game of his career, leaving Indianapolis on Saturday after learning his wife Nikki was entering labour . Assistant coach Dan Craig filled in and Spoelstra is expected to return for Miami's home game against Cleveland on Tuesday.

KNICKS 101, WIZARDS 97

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trey Burke scored 19 points in his first start in exactly three years, leading eight players in double figures as the New York Knicks defeated the wavering Washington Wizards.

Courtney Lee added eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter to send the Wizards to a third straight loss. It's the second three-game skid of the season for Washington and both have come in the latter portion of a 26-game stretch without All-Star point guard John Wall, who underwent surgery on his left knee in late January. Wall returned to full-contact practice on Saturday.

Bradley Beal scored 14 points, but shot just 5 of 17 for Washington, which led only once after the early stages of the second quarter. Otto Porter Jr. added 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Wizards remained in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, but lost for the eighth time in their last 12 games.

CLIPPERS 117, RAPTORS 106

TORONTO (AP) — Lou Williams scored 26 points against his former team, Tobias Harris had 20 and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame an 18-point first-quarter deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors.

Montrezl Harrell scored 19 points and Milos Teodosic had 15 as the Clippers boosted their playoff hopes by winning for the second time in seven games and snapping a three-game losing streak north of the border. Austin Rivers scored 11 points and D'Andre Jordan had 14 rebounds to help the Clippers wrap up a four-game road trip on a winning note. Los Angeles went 2-2 on the trip, and has won 13 of 20 on the road.