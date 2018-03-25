Hellyer has nine points as Rock beat Roughnecks 17-14

CALGARY — Rob Hellyer had three goals and six assists and Kieran McArdle added his own hat trick as the Toronto Rock downed the Calgary Roughnecks 17-14 Saturday in National Lacrosse League play.

Adam Jones, Phil Caputo and Reid Reinholdt each had a pair of goals for the Rock (7-6), who got singles from Challen Rogers, Brodie Merrill, Dan Lintner, Sheldon Burns and Latrell Harris.

Curtis Dickson and Dane Dobbie each had four goals to lead the Roughnecks (5-8). Tyler Pace added a pair of goals while Wesley Berg, Holden Cattoni, Zach Currier and Riley Loewen added the others.