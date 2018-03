QMJHL Roundup: Bourret scores in triple OT, lifts Cape Breton over Drummondville

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Olivier Bourret scored at 14:26 of the third overtime and Kevin Mandolese made 52 saves as the No. 12 Cape Breton Screaming Eagles edged the No. 5 Drummondville Voltigeurs 5-4 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff action.

Egor Sokolov, Shaun Miller, Declan Smith and Jordan Ty Fournier also scored for the Screaming Eagles, who evened the best-of-seven first-round matchup 1-1.

Joe Veleno struck twice while Yvan Mongo and Xavier Simoneau also scored for the Voltigeurs.

Olivier Rodrigue kicked out 48 shots for Drummondville.

Cape Breton went 0 for 3 on the power play while the Voltigeurs failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.

The Screaming Eagles return home to host Game 3 on Monday.

---

HUSKIES 6 PHOENIX 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. —Felix Bibeau scored once and set up two more as the No. 7 Huskies beat No. 10 Sherbrooke to even their first-round series 1-1.

Samuel Naud, William Cyr, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Alex Beaucage and Patrik Hrehorcak also scored for the Huskies. Samuel Harvey turned aside 36 shots for the win.

Marek Zachar and Mathieu Olivier supplied the goals for the Phoenix. Reilly Pickard made 30 saves in a losing cause.

Sherbrooke hosts Game 3 on Tuesday.

---

OCEANIC 2 WILDCATS 1 (OT)

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexis Lafreniere scored at 17:06 of overtime as the No. 3 Oceanic evened their first-round series with No. 14 Moncton at a game apiece.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous also scored for the Oceanic, who got 33 saves from Colten Ellis.

Alexander Khovanov found the back of then net for the Wildcats. Mark Grametbauer stopped 31 shots in defeat.

The series shifts to Moncton for Game 3 on Tuesday.

---

MOOSEHEADS 5 DRAKKAR 3

HALIFAX — Benoit-Olivier Groulx broke a 4-4 tie at 15:19 of the third period to give the No. 4 Mooseheads a 2-0 first-round series lead on No. 13 Baie-Comeau.

Joel Bishop had a goal and two helpers while Filip Zadina, Maxime Fortier and Xavier Parent also scored for Halifax. Alexis Gavel made 26 saves in victory.

Gabriel Fortier, Antoine Girard and Ivan Chekhovich had goals for the Drakkar. Francis Leclerc turned away 34-of-38 shots in defeat.

Baie-Comeau hosts Game 3 on Tuesday.

---

SAGUENEENS 4 TITAN 0

BATHURST, N.B. — Zachary Bouthillier stopped 43 shots as No. 15 Chicoutimi beat the No. 2 Titan to even their first-round series 1-1.

Ryan Smith, Zachary Lavigne, Simon Monette and Vincent Tremblay-Lapalme supplied the offence for the Sagueneens.

Evan Fitzpatrick kicked out 23 shots for Acadie-Bathurst.

Game 3 goes Tuesday in Chicoutimi.

---

ISLANDERS 6 REMPARTS 2

QUEBEC CITY — Keith Getson scored a hat trick and Daniel Hardie had three assists as No. 9 Charlottetown toppled the No. 8 Remparts in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Sullivan Sparkes, Derek Gentile and Sam King also scored for the Islanders. Matthew Welsh made 24 saves for the win.

Gregor MacLeod and Sam Dunn replied for Quebec City. Antoine Samuel turned aside 14 shots.

The Remparts host Game 2 on Sunday.

---