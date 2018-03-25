Watson wins, denies Thomas No. 1 ranking

AUSTIN, Texas — Bubba Watson advanced to his first final in the Dell Technologies Match Play and denied Justin Thomas going to No. 1 in the world.

Watson never trailed in their semifinal match Sunday morning and pulled away early on the back nine. Thomas didn't win a hole after his lone birdie putt on No. 9, and Watson closed him out, 3 and 2.

Thomas needed to reach the championship match to replace Dustin Johnson at No. 1 in the world.