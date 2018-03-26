Argentina coach says Messi fit to play Spain

MADRID — Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli says Lionel Messi has recovered from his muscle problems and will play against Spain in a friendly on Tuesday.

Sampaoli says "yesterday and today (Messi) trained and he was fine ... I don't think he will have any problem playing."

A minor muscular problem kept Messi on the bench last Friday during Argentina's 2-0 win over Italy in a friendly in Manchester, England.

Sampaoli adds, "If there were some risk, Leo would say something. The day before the match against Italy he said he wasn't fit to play and he didn't."