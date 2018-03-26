Australian cricket investigation underway

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Australian cricket's investigation into the cheating plot that plunged its team into a reputational crisis has begun after two senior officials arrived in South Africa to start work on Monday.

Cricket Australia said head of integrity Iain Roy and high-performance manager Pat Howard are in Cape Town and Roy "will immediately conduct his inquiries around the specifics of the ball tampering incident."

Team captain Steve Smith was banned for the last match of the series in Johannesburg and stepped down temporarily from his role after confessing he was one of at least two, maybe more, senior players to plot to cheat in the third test against South Africa by tampering with the ball with a piece of yellow adhesive tape and some dirt.

Cameron Bancroft, the player tasked with doing the on-field tampering, was caught in the act by television cameras in a highly embarrassing moment for a team seen as a giant in world cricket.

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland is also travelling to South Africa, expecting to receive a report from Roy and Howard in Johannesburg on Tuesday after the team heads there from Cape Town for the final test.