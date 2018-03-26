Canucks sign NCAA leading scorer Adam Gaudette to entry-level contract

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Adam Gaudette to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 21-year-old led the NCAA in scoring with 60 points (30 goals, 30 assists) in 38 games with the Northeastern Huskies this season.

The six-foot-one, 184-pound forward is a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, awarded annually to the top NCAA men’s ice hockey player

"Adam has had a remarkable season and college career playing at Northeastern," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a statement. "He's a very talented player and has shown an ability to score, make plays and contribute in all situations at the collegiate level.

"We're excited to have him join our team and continue his development as a professional."