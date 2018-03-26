Flames star Johnny Gaudreau to miss Kings game due to personal matter
LOS ANGELES — The Calgary Flames say star forward Johhny Gaudreau will miss tonight's game in Los Angeles after returning home to New Jersey to be with his ailing father.
The Flames said in a release that Guy Gaudreau suffered a cardiac event yesterday and is undergoing medical procedures.
The team said Johnny Gaudreau will remain with his family until further notice.
Gaudreau has 23 goals and 59 assists in 76 games this season.
