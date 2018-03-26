Gallardo released by Brewers, who owe almost $483,871
PHOENIX — Yovani Gallardo has been released by the Milwaukee Brewers, who owe the 32-year-old right-hander $483,871 in termination pay rather than his $2 million salary.
Milwaukee made the move Monday, two days after manager Craig Counsell said Gallardo had been told he would not be on the opening-day roster.
Gallardo reached the major leagues with Milwaukee in 2007 and spent eight years with the Brewers, starting their 2014 opener. He was 5-10 with a 5.72 ERA for Seattle last year and agreed in December to a one-year contract that was not guaranteed.
He had a 4.73 ERA in 13 1/3 innings over eight spring training appearances, allowing three home runs.
