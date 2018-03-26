Giants sign Michael Thomas; safety spent 5 years in Miami

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have signed safety Michael Thomas, who spent the last five seasons in Miami.

The move reunites Thomas with Lou Anarumo, his position coach with the Dolphins. Anarumo joined coach Pat Shurmur's staff as the defensive backs coach.

Thomas is the seventh defensive player added by New York in the last two weeks, joining linebackers Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin, defensive backs Teddy Williams, Curtis Riley and B.W. Webb; and defensive tackle Josh Mauro.

Thomas played in 13 games last season with two starts. He had 16 tackles, plus seven special teams tackles.