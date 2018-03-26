Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri wins golden bench award
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
FLORENCE, Italy — Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has won the golden bench award for the 2016-17 season in a vote of his colleagues.
Allegri guided Juventus to a record sixth straight Serie A title, a third straight Italian Cup championship and the Champions League final.
He received 19 votes, Gian Piero Gasperini of Atalanta finished second with 11 votes and Maurizio Sarri of Napoli was third with seven.
It's the third time Allegri has won the award.
Juventus holds a two-point lead over Sarri's Napoli with nine matches remaining in Serie A this season.
"I wish all the coaches good luck for the end of the season — but a bit less to Sarri," Allegri said.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'He was a hero beforehand': Afghan vet's friend says anti-malarial drug may have sparked violence
-
Black janitors to set up Halifax picket line after alleging racial discrimination in layoffs
-
Man assaulted at front door during violent home invasion in Halifax
-
CTV Atlantic announces Kalin Mitchell as new meteorologist to replace Cindy Day