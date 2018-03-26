Lions sign free-agent linebacker Jonathan Freeny
A
A
Share via Email
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have signed Jonathan Freeny, a free-agent linebacker who played with three teams last season.
The Lions announced the move Monday.
The 28-year-old Freeny spent time with New England, Baltimore and New Orleans, playing in a total of six games. He made 11 starts for the Patriots over two seasons from 2015-16. Before that, he was with Miami.
New Lions coach Matt Patricia was the defensive
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'He was a hero beforehand': Afghan vet's friend says anti-malarial drug may have sparked violence
-
Black janitors to set up Halifax picket line after alleging racial discrimination in layoffs
-
Man assaulted at front door during violent home invasion in Halifax
-
CTV Atlantic announces Kalin Mitchell as new meteorologist to replace Cindy Day