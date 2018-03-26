Rays release left-hander reliever Dan Jennings
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have released reliever Dan Jennings, a move that enables them to avoid paying most of his $2,375,000 salary in a non-guaranteed contract.
The 30-year-old left-hander, who receives $574,597 termination pay instead of his full salary, went 3-1 with a 3.45 ERA in 77 games for the Rays and Chicago White Sox last season. He is 12-13 with a 2.90 ERA in 310 career big league appearances over six seasons with three teams.
With young pitchers Yonny Chirinos, Andrew Kittredge and Ryan Yarbrough expected to make the team as multiple-inning relievers, Jennings was released Monday, a day after being told he wasn't going to make the opening day roster.
