Ryder Cup returns to Hazeltine in Minnesota in 2028

MINNEAPOLIS — The Ryder Cup will return to Hazeltine in 2028, the first time a U.S. course will host the showcase event a second time.

The PGA of America announced the decision Monday. In 2016 at the layout in Chaska outside Minneapolis, the U.S. beat Europe 17-11 for its first victory in eight years.

The 2016 event featured perfect fall weather, huge galleries and an American victory after three consecutive losses.