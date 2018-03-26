Saskatchewan Roughriders sign defensive back John Ojo to two-year contract
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed international defensive back John Ojo to a two-year contract.
The six-foot-three, 210-pound Ojo started 18 regular-season games at defensive back in 2015, registering 43 defensive tackles, eight special-teams tackles and five interceptions — one of which he returned 57 yards for a touchdown. He was named a CFL and West Division All-Star and won his first Grey Cup.
The 28-year-old Florida A&M product signed with the New York Jets in April, 2017 after missing the entire 2016 season due to an Achilles injury suffered in training camp.
