Snow cleared at Martinsville; NASCAR races a day later
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The snow has been cleared from Martinsville Speedway and NASCAR's postponed Cup Series race is about to begin.
A wintry mix forced NASCAR to cancel almost two days of activities and turn its first stop at a short track this season into a Monday afternoon race.
Martin Truex Jr. will lead the field to green when the race begins. Jimmie Johnson leads all active drivers with nine wins at Martinsville, but he's mired in a career-worst 28-race winless streak.
NASCAR completed the Truck Series race Monday morning before the main event. John Hunter Nemechek won that race, and the track was cleared for Cup Series driver introductions.
___
More AP Auto Racing: https://racing.ap.org/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Rosemary Westwood: Perhaps Trump is zeroing in on something — controlling his image
-
Two men face attempted murder charges after Nova Scotia man threatened, cars set on fire
-
CTV Atlantic announces Kalin Mitchell as new meteorologist to replace Cindy Day
-
Rare cholera outbreak on Vancouver Island: 'We have not seen this before'