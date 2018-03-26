Sunday's Games
NHL
Anaheim 5 Edmonton 4 (OT)
Winnipeg 5 Nashville 4 (SO)
Vancouver 4 Dallas 1
Boston 2 Minnesota 1 (OT)
Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 4 (OT)
---
AHL
Belleville 8 Laval 2
Toronto 2 Springfield 0
San Diego 2 Cleveland 1
Bridgeport 6 WB/Scranton 3
Hartford 4 Hershey 2
Utica 4 Binghamton 3
Chicago 3 Grand Rapids 2 (SO)
Milwaukee 7 Iowa 2
San Jose 3 Tucson 2
---
NBA
L.A. Clippers 117 Toronto 106
Cleveland 121 Brooklyn 114
Milwaukee 106 San Antonio 103
Indiana 113 Miami 107 (OT)
Boston 104 Sacramento 93
New York 101 Washington 97
Portland 108 Oklahoma City 105
Houston 118 Atlanta 99
Utah 110 Golden State 91
---
NCAA Basketball
Men's Elite 8
Villanova 71 Texas Tech 59
Kansas 85 Duke 81
--
Women's Quarterfinals
Louisville 76 Oregon St. 43
Mississippi St. 89 UCLA 73
---
