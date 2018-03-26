Sports

Sunday's Games

NHL

Anaheim 5 Edmonton 4 (OT)

Winnipeg 5 Nashville 4 (SO)

Vancouver 4 Dallas 1

Boston 2 Minnesota 1 (OT)

Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 4 (OT)

---

AHL

Belleville 8 Laval 2

Toronto 2 Springfield 0

San Diego 2 Cleveland 1

Bridgeport 6 WB/Scranton 3

Hartford 4 Hershey 2

Utica 4 Binghamton 3

Chicago 3 Grand Rapids 2 (SO)

Milwaukee 7 Iowa 2

San Jose 3 Tucson 2

---

NBA

L.A. Clippers 117 Toronto 106

Cleveland 121 Brooklyn 114

Milwaukee 106 San Antonio 103

Indiana 113 Miami 107 (OT)

Boston 104 Sacramento 93

New York 101 Washington 97

Portland 108 Oklahoma City 105

Houston 118 Atlanta 99

Utah 110 Golden State 91

---

NCAA Basketball

Men's Elite 8

Villanova 71 Texas Tech 59

Kansas 85 Duke 81

--

Women's Quarterfinals

Louisville 76 Oregon St. 43

Mississippi St. 89 UCLA 73

---

