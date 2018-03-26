Tyler Sikura leads Rockford IceHogs over Manitoba Moose 4-2
A
A
Share via Email
WINNIPEG — Tyler Sikura scored the eventual winner at 16:59 of the second period as the Rockford IceHogs downed the Manitoba Moose 4-2 on Monday in American Hockey League action.
Cody Franson, Henrik Samuelsson and William Pelletier also scored for the IceHogs (35-25-8) while Adam Clendening chipped in with three assists.
Mason Appleton and Jan Kostalek replied for the Moose (39-21-8).
Collin Delia made 32 saves for the win as Jamie Phillips stopped 25-of-29 shots in defeat.
Rockford went 2 for 4 on the power play while Manitoba failed to score on five chances with the man advantage.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Two men face attempted murder charges after Nova Scotia man threatened, cars set on fire
-
Man assaulted at front door during violent home invasion in Halifax
-
Rosemary Westwood: Perhaps Trump is zeroing in on something — controlling his image
-
Despite outrage, ice cream brand Sweet Jesus won't be changing its name