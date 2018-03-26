Woods to play in his DC-area event for 1st time since 2015
WASHINGTON — Tiger Woods says he will play in his Washington-area tournament benefiting his foundation this summer. It would be his first appearance since 2015.
Woods has won the tournament twice since its inception in 2007. He returned to competitive golf in December and has since competed in five PGA Tour events.
Woods said Monday this has always been a special event for him. The tournament has no sponsor this time and will be called the National. It was most recently the Quicken Loans National, won last year by Kyle Stanley.
Woods' tournament has moved around since it began. This year it is at TPC Potomac in Potomac, Maryland, June 25-July 1.
