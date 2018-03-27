Andrew Luck is throwing footballs again
ORLANDO, Fla. — Andrew Luck is throwing footballs again.
Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that Luck has begun to throw as part of the rehab for his surgically repaired shoulder. Luck missed the entire 2017 season because of the injury.
Reich said he hasn't seen Luck in action yet, but the franchise quarterback is clearly making progress after spending time in California working with quarterback mechanics gurus Tom House and Adam Dedeaux.
Luck led the Colts to 11 wins in each of his first three seasons and went to the Pro Bowl three times. He has missed 26 games in the past three seasons and Indianapolis hasn't reached the playoffs since losing the AFC championship "Deflategate" game to New England in January 2015.
Luck is expected to participate when the Colts begin their workout program April 9.
