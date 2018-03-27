Astros finish spring training 21-9 as Correa hits grand slam

HOUSTON — Carlos Correa hit a first-inning grand slam, and the World Series champion Houston Astros beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-1 Tuesday in their spring training finale.

Houston finished the exhibition season 21-9, just behind Boston's major league-leading 22-9. The Astros open the season at AL West rival Texas on Thursday, when Milwaukee starts at San Diego.

Correa had three homers and 11 RBIs in spring training. He hit a career-high 24 home runs last season.

Astros starter Charlie Morton allowed one hit in 5 1/3 scoreless innings, struck out eight and walked none. After the first inning, Morton retired 13 of his next 14 batters.

Brewers starter Zach Davies gave up six runs and six hits in three innings that started with a four-run first.

