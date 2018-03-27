Bears re-sign special teams captain McManis to 2-year deal
A
A
Share via Email
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have re-signed special teams captain and cornerback Sherrick McManis to a two-year contract.
McManis has spent six of his eight seasons in Chicago after playing his first two with the Houston Texans. He tied for the team lead with 12 special teams tackles in 13 games last season. He recovered a fumbled punt and blocked a field goal attempt in a win over Pittsburgh early in the season.
The Bears announced the move on Tuesday. Chicago went 5-11 and finished last in the NFC North for the fourth straight year.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Say cheese: Halifax to consider red light cameras, speed radar at intersections
-
Zuck and cover: Is CEO Mark Zuckerberg willing to act boldly to fix the Facebook crisis?
-
Prince toxicology report shows level of fentanyl in his body was 'exceedingly high'