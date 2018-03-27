Isner upsets Cilic to reach Miami Open quarterfinals

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — American John Isner upset second-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia 7-6 (0), 6-3 on Tuesday to reach the Miami Open quarterfinals.

The departure of Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion, leaves fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany as the highest seed remaining in the draw.

Top-seeded Roger Federer lost his opening match at the tournament, and third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria lost in the third round.

The 14th-seeded Isner, who reached the Miami Open semifinals in 2015, never faced a break point and made 73 per cent of his first serves.