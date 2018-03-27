Kings use 3 power-play goals to douse Flames 3-0

LOS ANGELES — Anze Kopitar tied a career high with his 34th goal, Jonathan Quick made 23 saves and the Los Angeles Kings moved back into playoff position with a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

Dion Phaneuf had a goal and an assist for the Kings, who tied Anaheim for third place in the Pacific Division at 91 points. They also passed Colorado (90 points) and St. Louis (89) in the Western Conference wild-card race.

Jeff Carter also had a power-play goal.

Mike Smith stopped 26 shots for the Flames, who were eliminated from playoff contention. Calgary has been outscored 28-7 during a six-game losing streak.

Phanuef gave the Kings a 1-0 lead 4:04 into the second period, scoring on a long shot from the blue line five seconds into a power play. All four of Phaneuf's goals since being acquired from Ottawa in a Feb. 13 trade have come on the man advantage.

Adrian Kempe got the lone assist for winning the faceoff against Troy Brouwer, and Tyler Toffoli set a screen that kept Smith from seeing Phaneuf's shot.

Kopitar made it 2-0 at 11:55 with his seventh power-play goal of the season. Scoring on a wrist shot from the left circle, Kopitar matched his 34 goals during the 2009-10 season. The Kings captain has five goals in his last three games.

Flames forward Sam Bennett committed three penalties in the opening 30:21, with his infractions for high-sticking and tripping leading to the Kings' first two power-play goals.

Carter put Los Angeles in front 3-0 by following up his own rebound from close range at 8:24 of the third. He has 10 goals in 16 games since returning from surgery to repair a cut tendon in his ankle.

Los Angeles scored three power-play goals in a game for the third time.

NOTES: Kings D Jake Muzzin did not return after sustaining an upper-body injury in the second period. Muzzin fell awkwardly into the boards following a hit by Micheal Ferland. . Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau was not with the team after his father had a cardiac event on Monday.

