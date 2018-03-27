Napoli homers as Indians finish spring training

PHOENIX — Mike Napoli homered, Trevor Bauer struck out seven over five innings of three-hit ball, and the Cleveland Indians finished spring training with a 3-3 tie against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Napoli, who has been told he will not be on the opening-day roster, hit a solo drive in the sixth against Fernando Salas. Mark Mathias hit a solo homer one inning later off Jorge De La Rosa.

Bauer, a former Diamondback, gave up one run. He is to start Sunday in the finale of the opening series at Seattle. Top setup man Andrew Miller and closer Cody Allen pitched scoreless innings.

Taijuan Walker allowed one run and four hits in his five innings of work. He is in line to start either the fourth or fifth game of the regular season, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Walker could start in the opening series, against the Coloroado Rockies, if ace Zack Greinke's previously troublesome groin is still an issue.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: 3B Jose Ramirez left ) after the first inning with a cut on his left middle finger.. ... OF Brandon Guyer, who underwent rib surgery last October, will be ready for opening day after being evaluated Tuesday.. ... OF Michael Brantley will play in minor league games until that camp breaks on Saturday. He will start the season on the disabled list following off-season ankle surgery.

Diamondbacks: OF Steven Souza Jr. will open the season on the 10-day disabled list with a pectoral strain. ... RHP Randall Delgado (strained left oblique) was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, as was Shelby Miller, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Corey Kluber starts Thursday's opener at Seattle.

Diamondbacks: LHP Patrick Corbin will be on the mound Thursday against visiting Colorado.

___