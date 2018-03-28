Agent: Tight end Watson returning to Saints on 1-year deal

NEW ORLEANS — Benjamin Watson's agent says the veteran tight end has agreed to return to the New Orleans Saints.

Drew Rosenhaus tells The Associated Press in an email that Watson has agreed to a one-year contract with New Orleans, where he has posted some of his most impressive seasons of his 14-year career.

Watson posted career highs of 74 catches and 825 yards receiving with the Saints in 2015, the third and final year of his prior stint in New Orleans. He also tied a career high with six TDs that season.

He spent the past two years with Baltimore, but did not play in 2016 because of a right Achilles tear. He came back last season, playing in all 16 games and catching 61 passes for 522 yards and four TDs.

Watson began his career with New England, which made him a late-first-round draft choice out of Georgia in 2004.

