Bruins, defenceman Zdeno Chara agree to 1-year extension
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have locked up
The Bruins agreed to pay the 2009 Norris Trophy winner $5 million next year, when he will turn 42, with incentives that could add another $1.75 million.
Chara has seven goals and 16 assists this season, his 20th in the NHL. He leads the team in ice time with 23 minutes per game. He is the franchise's third-leading scorer for a
At 6-foot-9, the five-time All-Star is the tallest player in league history.
The Bruins (47-17-11) had the third-best record in the NHL heading into Wednesday night's games.
