Cardinals sign DL Djeri from German Football League
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have gone across the Atlantic to sign defensive lineman Moubarak Djeri.
The 6-foot-3, 275-pound Djeri played the last two seasons in the German Football League. Last year, he had 12 sacks, 40 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
A native of Togo, Djeri moved to Germany in 2007 as part of a student exchange program. He helped the Cologne Crocodiles win the German junior championship in 2014.
