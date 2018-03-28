Fabio Capello leaves Chinese club Jiangsu Suning

NANJING, China — Fabio Capello has left his post as head coach of Jiangsu Suning, the Chinese Super League club said Wednesday.

The 71-year-old Italian signed an 18-month contract with the Nanjing club in June 2017, helping the 2016 league runner-up to avoid relegation.

The departure of the former Milan, Real Madrid, Juventus and England coach comes just three games into the 2018 season in which Jiangsu has won one and lost two matches.

"After friendly negotiations between the two sides, the contract between Fabio Capello and Suning Football Club ended early and Mr. Capello no longer serves as the head coach of Jiangsu Suning," the club said.