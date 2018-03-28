OHL: Katchouk leads Greyhounds past Spirit 5-3; Sault Ste. Marie completes sweep

SAGINAW, Mich. — Boris Katchouk scored a hat trick as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds downed the Saginaw Spirit 5-3 on Wednesday to sweep their Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

Conor Timmins had the power-play winner as the Greyhounds completed their four-game sweep of Saginaw. Tim Gettinger also scored for the Greyhounds.

DJ Busdeker had a pair of goals for the Spirit and Cole Coskey added a single.

Matthew Villalta made 15 saves for the win and Evan Cormier stopped 23 shots for Saginaw.

The Greyhounds went 2 for 3 on the power play and the Spirit were 0 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

BULLDOGS 5 67'S 2

OTTAWA — Nicolas Mattinen scored twice as Hamilton beat the 67's to take a 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Robert Thomas had the eventual winner for the Bulldogs at 6:34 of the second period. Brandon Saigeon and Ryan Moore also scored for Hamilton.

Sam Bitten and Tye Felhaber scored for Ottawa.

---

STORM 6 RANGERS 4

GUELPH, Ont. — Isaac Ratcliffe and Liam Hawel had two goals apiece as the Storm tied their series with Kitchener 2-2.

Garrett McFadden registered the game-winning goal for the Storm at 14:11 of the second period. Keegan Stevenson also scored.

Joseph Garreffa struck twice for the Rangers, while Givani Smith and Kole Sherwood chipped in as well.