Varlamov sick and questionable for big game against Flyers

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov is sick and may not start a pivotal game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

Varlamov has appeared in 21 straight games for the Avalanche, who are in the midst of a heated playoff chase. Varlamov is 23-16-6 with a 2.74 goals-against average this season.

Backup Jonathan Bernier remains sidelined as he deals with a cut on his hand that became infected. He was in goal and facing some shots during a morning skate Wednesday, but didn't have his stick.