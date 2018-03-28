Whiteside (hip) upgraded to questionable by Heat
MIAMI — Hassan Whiteside is apparently nearing a return to the Miami Heat lineup.
The Heat are listing their starting
Miami has gone 5-4 in Whiteside's latest absence. This is the third extended stint he's had this season while dealing with an injury, after missing five games in October and a 13-game stretch in November and December while dealing with bone bruises in his left knee.
Backup
Miami is currently holding the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference.
