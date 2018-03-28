WHL: Burke powers Warriors past Raiders 5-4; Moose Jaw leads series 2-1

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Brayden Burke scored twice, including the winner 19 seconds into overtime, as the Moose Jaw Warriors subdued the Prince Albert Raiders 5-4 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League playoff action.

The win gave Moose Jaw a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Ryan Peckford, Josh Brook and Brett Howden also scored for the Warriors.

Curtis Miske, Vojtech Budik, Jordy Stallard and Justin Nachbaur scored for the Raiders.

Brody Willms turned aside 17 saves for Moose Jaw. Ian Scott turned aside 40 shots for Prince Albert.

---

HURRICANES 5 REBELS 4 (OT)

RED DEER, Alta. — Calen Addison put away the power-play winner 38 seconds into overtime as Lethbridge edged the Rebels.

Taylor Ross, Zachary Cox, Brad Morrison and Jordy Bellerive had regulation-time goals as the Hurricanes took a 3-0 series lead.

Kristian Reichel struck twice for Red Deer, while Brandon Hagel and Grayson Pawlenchuk also found the back of the net.

---

WHEAT KINGS 5 TIGERS 3

BRANDON, Man. — Ty Lewis scored twice as the Wheat Kings defeated Medicine Hat.

The Tigers have a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Evan Weinger had the winner 6:41 into the third period for Brandon, while Connor Gutenberg and Ben McCartney also scored.

Mark Rassell, Gary Haden and Jaeger White scored for the Tigers.

---

GIANTS 5 ROYALS 1

LANGLEY, B.C. — Tyler Benson's power-play goal late in the second period was the eventual winner as Vancouver dropped Victoria.

The Giants lead the playoff series 2-1.

Owen Hardy, Milos Roman, Bowen Byram and James Malm also scored for the Giants.

Noah Gregor scored for the Royals.

The Giants's Matt Barberis was given a game misconduct for cross checking as time expired in the second period.

---

SILVERTIPS 3 THUNDERBIRDS 1

KENT, Wash, — Matt Fonteyne scored twice, including the power-play winner, as Everett defeated Seattle.

The Silvertips took a 2-1 series lead with the win.

Reece Vitelli also scored for the Silvertips.

Nolan Volcan scored for the Thunderbirds.