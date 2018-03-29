Australian rugby sevens captain assaulted, has head injury

SYDNEY, Australia — Australian rugby sevens captain James Stannard is in stable condition in a Sydney hospital with head injuries after being punched by a man outside a restaurant early Friday morning.

Rugby Australia said Friday that Stannard was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital after being struck by another man at 3:10 a.m. It said New South Wales Police have charged a 22-year-old man over an alleged "one-punch" assault.

Local media said the man accused of assaulting Stannard fled the scene but was apprehended by witnesses and several of Stannard's teammates until police arrived to arrest him.