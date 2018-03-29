Bills sign cornerback Philip Gaines, receiver Kaelin Clay

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have addressed depth needs by signing cornerback Phillip Gaines and receiver Kaelin Clay.

Gaines spent the past four seasons with Kansas City, where he had one interception and two forced fumbles in 41 games, including 16 starts. He was the Chiefs' third-round pick in the 2014 draft out of Rice.

He finished last season on injured reserve with a dislocated elbow. Gaines will compete for a backup spot behind starters Tre'Davious White and veteran free-agent addition Vontae Davis.

Clay rejoins the Bills after Buffalo acquired him in a trade that sent cornerback Kevon Seymour to Carolina in September. Clay had one catch for 28 yards in four games before being waived by the Bills. He finished the season in Carolina after the Panthers claimed him.

