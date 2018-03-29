England rugby international charged with abusing opponent

LONDON — England rugby international Denny Solomona has been charged with verbally abusing an opponent during a club match.

British media reported on Thursday the winger, who plays for Sale Sharks, twice used a homophobic slur toward Worcester Warriors flyhalf Jamie Shillcock after the pair clashed in the second half of a Premiership game on Saturday.

Shillcock complained to referee Andrew Jackson shortly after the alleged remarks from Solomona.

The offence of verbally abusing an opponent about their religion, colour , sexual orientation, national or ethnic origin carries the sanction of a ban ranging from six to 18 weeks.

The Rugby Football Union said Solomona must appear before a disciplinary panel next week charged with "conduct prejudicial to the interests of the union or the game."