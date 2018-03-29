Ex-MLB executive sues, claiming breach of contract, fraud
NEW YORK — A former top official of Major League Baseball's digital company has sued Baseball Advanced Media and BAMTech, claiming he wasn't paid for equity he was owed when The Walt Disney Co. took majority control of BAMTech.
Dinn Mann was executive
BAM spun off its non-baseball business as BAMTech two years ago. Disney announced in August 2016 it was acquiring a 33
Mann says in a lawsuit filed Thursday in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan that the BAM board in June 2006 granted him and MLB executive
Mann says he never received money from Disney's purchases, was fired without cause and was offered $2 million to give up any claims against BAM. He said BAM and BAMTech have told him he is not an equity owner.
Among the suit's claims are breach of contract, unjust enrichment and fraud.
Major League Baseball says the lawsuit lacks merit. Disney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
