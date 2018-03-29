F1 reserve driver Kubica says return to racing is possible
WARSAW, Poland — Robert Kubica says last year's test drives for Renault have shown that a return to Formula One racing is possible despite almost losing his right hand in a 2011 rally crash.
The Pole did not secure a place with Renault, his team at the time of the crash, but showed that "not everything is lost."
Kubica, now a reserve driver for Williams, does not have full command of his right hand but he says he can still drive at a high level.
Kubica says "we all know I have limitations now, but ... they are not big enough to prevent me from top-level driving an F1 car."
