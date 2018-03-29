ICC to review code after "worst" behaviour in recent memory
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The International Cricket Council is launching a world-wide review of player conduct in the wake of the 12-month bans Cricket Australia imposed on test captain Steve Smith and vice captain David Warner for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.
ICC chief executive David Richardson says "we've seen a number of incidents of poor player
Richardson says recent weeks have been "one of the worst periods in recent memory for consistently poor player
The ICC will invite respected ex-internationals to join a panel to review the existing code of conduct in a bid to clarify and define what is expected of players.
