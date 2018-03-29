Kane Williamson replaces David Warner as captain of IPL team

NEW DELHI — Kane Williamson was appointed captain of the IPL's Sunrisers Hyderbad on Thursday, replacing the suspended David Warner.

Warner has been suspended from cricket for ball tampering during Australia's test series in South Africa. Williamson is currently playing with New Zealand in a home series against England.

Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO K. Shanmugam made the announcement on Twitter. The IPL starts April 7.

"I have accepted the role to stand in as captain for this season. It's an exciting opportunity with a talented group of players. I look forward to the challenge ahead," Williamson wrote on Twitter.

Australia captain Steve Smith has already relinquished the captaincy of the IPL's Rajasthan Royals.

Cricket Australia has banned Smith and Warner for 12 months and Cameron Bancroft for nine months from all competition in Australia except club cricket.