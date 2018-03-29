Lions sign C Wesley Johnson, who was starter for Jets
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have signed free agent
The Lions announced the move Thursday. Johnson started 15 games last season with the New York Jets.
Johnson was drafted in 2014 by the Pittsburgh Steelers but did not appear in any games that year. He played in 10 games for the Jets the following season and made eight starts in 2016.
