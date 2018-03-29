New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 2nd test vs. England

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the second cricket test at Hagley Oval on Friday.

England made three changes to the team that lost the first test by an innings and 49 runs at Auckland, dropping allrounder Moeen Ali and fast bowler Chris Woakes, and picking spinner Jack Leach to make his test debut.

Fast bowler Mark Woods also returns from injury and James Vince will bat at No. 3, pushing captain Jack Root back to four, Dawid Malan to five, and Ben Stokes to six.

Stokes did not bowl in the first test because of a back injury.

New Zealand made one change, choosing legspinner Ish Sodhi in place of Todd Astle who has a side strain. Astle's injury continues his checkered test career: He played his first test in 2012, his second in 2016 and his third last weekend, taking three wickets in the England second innings.

New Zealand leads the two-match series 1-0 after achieving only its 10th test win over England last week and it's second in a decade.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.