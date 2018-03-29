Pierre Engvall and Trevor Moore power Toronto Marlies past Laval Rocket 5-1
TORONTO — Pierre Engvall and Trevor Moore had power-play goals as the Toronto Marlies skated past the Laval Rocket 5-1 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.
Vincent LoVerde, Andreas Borgman and Ben Smith also scored as Toronto (48-18-2) reeled off five unanswered goals. Jeremy Bracco had three assists.
Garret Sparks made 38 saves for the win.
Chris Terry gave Laval (24-36-9) an early 1-0 lead, while Charlie Lindgren stopped 25-of-29 shots.
The Marlies were 2 for 7 on the power play and the Rocket were 1 for 4 with the man advantage.
